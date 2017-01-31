Air India operations chief faces probe for avoiding alcohol test

National carrier Air India has ordered for a probe against a senior executive pilot for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre-flight alcohol test. (PTI)

National carrier Air India has ordered for a probe against a senior executive pilot for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre-flight alcohol test. The airline has set up a five-member committee to investigate the allegations, besides reporting the matter to the aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), sources said.

The executive pilot is currently heading Air India’s operations department, they said, adding that the probe was necessitated after the airline’s pilots union ICPA brought it to the notice of the management. The action came after a complaint was received from the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) that a senior executive pilot had evaded pre-flight medical test in the last 25 days at Delhi airport, the sources said.

Air India has also informed aviation regulator DGCA in this regard, they said. “The five-member committee has been asked to complete its probe at the earliest and file its report as soon as possible,” one of the sources said.

Rule 24 of Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from taking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight and it is mandatory for him or her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

Any crew member who tests positive in the pre-flight medical check or refuses to take a breath-analyser test is required to be taken off flying duty for at least four weeks and the airline is required to initiate disciplinary proceedings. “It has been brought to our notice that one of the executive directors, who is a pilot, has been evading pre-flight medical test, endangering the safety of the passengers and crew members.

“We hereby request you to kindly investigate into this gross violation of DGCA Civil Aviation Requirement by procuring the pre-flight medical record and all CCTV footage in dispatch and pre-flight medical room at Delhi,” the ICPA had said in its complaint while seeking “strict” action against the erring pilot.