Air India offer: In New Year scheme, carrier cuts ticket prices to Rs 849

In a season during which discounted offers are flying thick and fast, PSU carrier Air India has cut ticket prices in its ‘Fares to Celebrate’ scheme for the incoming new year. (PTI)

In a season during which discounted offers are flying thick and fast, PSU carrier Air India has cut ticket prices in its ‘Fares to Celebrate’ scheme for the incoming new year in a fresh bid to get seats occupied as well as give the private airlines some stiff competition. However, those interested ill need to hurry. With prices starting from just Rs 849, the carrier has set up the booking period for discounted tickets from December 27 to December 31, 2016 for flights between January 15 and April 30, 2017.

Considering its huge reach within India, the airline has the option of slashing fares on a number of routes at a scale that few, if anyone, can match. While Air India offers tickets starting at Rs 849 for the routes from Chennai to Coimbatore and from Bangaluru to Hyderabad, the fares for Delhi to Bangaluru have also shown a major drop during the seasonal offer as the cost of tickets has been dropped to as low as Rs 2599.

If you are planning your New Year in Goa, Air India has given a treat by offering the fare tickets at just Rs 1499 for the route from Mumbai to Goa. Similarly, the fare tickets for flights running from Delhi to Lukhnow, Chennai to Bangaluru and Hyderabad to Chennai have fallen to Rs1199 only.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Flyers have never had it this good. The market has been flooded by similar offers by other carriers as well. Airlines are revealing New Year discounts to lure maximum market. And why not, the best time of the year is here! Just a few days ago, budget carrier Indigo announced its own sale with ticket prices starting from Rs 999. Premium carrier Jet Airways has also extended its ‘Best Fares Forever’ scheme in which tickets have been priced at a starting Rs 990. However, the scheme is valid only till December 27, 2016 and the travel period is from January 4, 2017. So with this treat yourself with discounted air ticket prices and have a happy new year!