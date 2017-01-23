Air India Mumbai-Bhopal flight: Horrific ordeal for 67 passengers stuck inside plane for over 1 hr

As many as sixty-seven passengers of a Gwalior-bound Air India flight had a harrowing experience at the Mumbai airport for hours yesterday after their flight initially suffered a delay and was later cancelled due to poor weather conditions. (Source: PTI)

As many as 67 passengers of a Mumbai to Gwalior Air India flight had a harrowing experience at the Mumbai airport for hours yesterday after their flight initially suffered a delay and was later cancelled due to poor weather conditions. While initially it was called a cancellation due to bad climatic conditions, the Air India officials clarified that the ATR 72, scheduled to fly at 10.15 am on Sunday, suffered a technical glitch and passengers were then to be shifted to another plane. Commenting on the situation, an official spokesperson said, “After the passengers embarked on the plane, the ATC authorities refused the take off due to ill weather conditions at Gwalior. An hour later, the trip was cancelled,” The Indian Express quoted an official spokesperson as saying.

The agitated passengers had to wait for at least one hour inside the plane and for more than four hours at the airport before the flight was finally cancelled.

In a similar incident in June last year, nearabout 200 people of a SpiceJet flight from Pune to Bangaluru had to face same trouble when their flight was detailed after more than 5 hours. While the airline said this was due to the runway closure issue at the Pune Airport, the airport officials clarified that there was no unexpected closure.

The SpiceJet flight SG-519 was scheduled to depart from Lohegaon Airport at 5.50 am to reach Bangalore at 7.15 am. However, the flight departed at 10.30 am, thereby delaying the Bangalore-Pune flight (SG528) that was scheduled to take off at 9.05 am to reach Pune at 10.45 am.

On January 14, Jet Airways flight 9W755 Delhi-Lucknow and 9W 756 Lucknow-Delhi was cancelled due to some technical glitch hampering the flight operations. The officials said that the flight was cancelled after some technical errors occurred the Lucknow airport.