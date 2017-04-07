Air India lifts flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Ravindra Gaikwad. (PTI)

Air India has lifted the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena MP again tried to book tickets on Air India flights, but the airline rejected the booking. This was the seventh attempt on the part of the Sena MP to book a flight on Air India, which barred him from flying after he assaulted the airline’s staffer. A statement released by the Air India states, “In a letter dated April 6 addressed to Civil Aviation minister, he (Gaikwad) has conveyed his regrets for the unfortunate incident.”

