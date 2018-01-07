Air India Goa to Mumbai flight makes full emergency landing at Mumbai Airport 

In a scary situation, a full emergency was declared on Air India aircraft from Goa to Mumbai due to hydraulic failure on Sunday evening. However, the flight landed safely at 8:15 pm on runway number 27 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, reports ANI. The reports added that full emergency was withdrawn at 8:29 pm. According to reports from DNA, a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said, “as per standard operating procedure, fire tenders and ambulances were also kept on standby before the flight landed at Mumbai Airport,” The report further said quoting the official, “We were called for safety, however, the flight had safe landing and all passengers were deboarded safely.” In a PTI report on January 3, the total instances of emergency landing by aircrafts in past two years in the country is 99. This data was given by the government to the Parliament. The total number of emergency landings fell by 35 percent in 2017 as compared to the previous year, said the report.
According to data shared by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha in the Rajya Sabha, there were total 60 cases of emergency landings in 2016 and 39 cases in 2017. Of these, Air India accounted for nearly a third of such instances, with 27 emergency landings, added the report. Jet Airways had 14 emergency landings, SpiceJet had 11 such incidents and IndiGo saw 10 cases.Various international carriers, including Lufthansa, Emirates, Malaysia Airlines, Royal Nepal Airlines, and Sri Lanka Airlines accounted for 12 incidents of emergency landings over the past two years.