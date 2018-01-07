Air India Goa to Mumbai flight makes full emergency landing at Mumbai Airport 

In a scary situation, a full emergency was declared on Air India aircraft from Goa to Mumbai due to hydraulic failure on Sunday evening. (Reuters)

In a scary situation, a full emergency was declared on Air India aircraft from Goa to Mumbai due to hydraulic failure on Sunday evening. However, the flight landed safely at 8:15 pm on runway number 27 at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, reports ANI. The reports added that full emergency was withdrawn at 8:29 pm. According to reports from DNA, a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said, “as per standard operating procedure, fire tenders and ambulances were also kept on standby before the flight landed at Mumbai Airport,” The report further said quoting the official, “We were called for safety, however, the flight had safe landing and all passengers were deboarded safely.” In a PTI report on January 3, the total instances of emergency landing by aircrafts in past two years in the country is 99. This data was given by the government to the Parliament. The total number of emergency landings fell by 35 percent in 2017 as compared to the previous year, said the report.