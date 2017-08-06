Air India flight makes emergency landing after hoax bomb threat

Air India’s Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight had to make an emergency landing after an on board naval officer threatened the crew that he had planted a bomb in the aircraft.(Reuters)

Air India’s Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight had to make an emergency landing after an on board naval officer threatened the crew that he had planted a bomb in the aircraft. The naval officer had booked a ticket from Delhi to Jaipur but when the flight landed in Jaipur, he insisted to de-board. However, the staff didn’t allow him to de-board, on which he started threatening the crew. He told the crew that he has planted a bomb in the aircraft following which plane had to make an emergency landing. After a thorough search of the aircraft by the airport authorities, it was confirmed that threat was a hoax. The police have taken the naval officer under its custody and investigating the matter.