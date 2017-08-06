  3. Air India flight makes emergency landing after hoax bomb threat

Air India flight makes emergency landing after hoax bomb threat

Air India’s Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight had to make an emergency landing after an on board naval officer threatened the crew that he had planted a bomb in the aircraft.

By: | Jodhpur (rajasthan) | Published: August 6, 2017 7:32 PM
air india, air india bomb threat, air india emergency landing, air india Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight, emergency landing, naval officer threatened, bomb in air india(Reuters) Air India’s Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight had to make an emergency landing after an on board naval officer threatened the crew that he had planted a bomb in the aircraft.(Reuters)

Air India’s Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight had to make an emergency landing after an on board naval officer threatened the crew that he had planted a bomb in the aircraft. The naval officer had booked a ticket from Delhi to Jaipur but when the flight landed in Jaipur, he insisted to de-board. However, the staff didn’t allow him to de-board, on which he started threatening the crew. He told the crew that he has planted a bomb in the aircraft following which plane had to make an emergency landing. After a thorough search of the aircraft by the airport authorities, it was confirmed that threat was a hoax. The police have taken the naval officer under its custody and investigating the matter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top