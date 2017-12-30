Air India faux pas: Muscat bound passenger boards Mumbai flight

Air India said that two employees at the Delhi airport were suspended. (Representational Image: PTI)

What could have been a major faux pas from the Air India crew was averted due to the swift movement of passengers on board to a flight bound for Muscat. After the announcement for Mumbai was made in the flight, the passenger informed the flight crew. Thankfully, the flight still in the taxiway and was called back. The blunder happened after issuing boarding card for Muscat. Air India allowed the Muscat bound passenger to board a flight with destination Mumbai.

The passenger in the flight was left flabbergasted after the announcement. He got up on time and informed the crew about the mistake. After showing his boarding pass for Muscat on a flight which was ready to take-off for Mumbai, the flight returned back to the terminal to drop off the passenger.

After the major gaffe, the Air India has suspended two staffs for the mistake. Thankfully, what worked for the passenger’s favour was that the Muscat flight was also delayed by one hour which he was able to catch the flight despite the mess-up. The Mumbai flight was set to depart at 8 pm but took off at 9 pm which allowed the passenger to catch the Muscat-bound flight which was set to depart at 8.20pm departed at 8.50pm.

The incident took place on December 15. The sources in Air India said, “The passenger was on board AI 24 (Delhi-Mumbai), which was moving towards the runway for take-off. As a routine procedure, the announcement was made informing passengers about the flight journey. This passenger then informed the crew and flight were stopped as he had the boarding pass for Muscat of Air India flight AI 973” reported ANI.

After the initial investigation, it was noted that the boarding card scanner at the departure gate was not working. The checking of the boarding pass was done manually. The source added that the boarding card has a barcode, however, that day the scanner was not working.

The incident was confirmed by the Air India spokesperson. They have also said that two employees at the Delhi airport were suspended.

A similar incident was reported last month when a woman who was bound for Mumbai missed her flight. The incident happened after Air India issued her boarding pass of a male passenger post that the woman had requested for a duplicate boarding pass.