Air India Express launches direct Delhi-Madurai flight

Air India’s low-cost arm Air India Express today announced the launch of direct flight between Delhi and Madurai with effect from September 15. The introductory one-way fare offered on Delhi-Madurai sector starts from Rs 3,975 and the return journey fare starts from Rs 7,950, the airline said in a statement. The service will be offered four days in a week i.e. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline will also be offering passengers the additional facility to buy special meals of their choice online on select sectors, the statement added. The carrier currently offers complimentary tea, coffee and meals on board. The budget carrier currently operates around 545 flights per week, connecting 15 Indian cities to 14 destinations in the Middle East and South East Asia. The airline has a fleet of 23 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.