Air India controversy: ‘Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad gave undertaking for his future behaviour’

The Shiv Sena MP had allegedly thrashed an Air India staffer with his slipper over a sitting arrangement. (PTI)

With the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) restoring the flying privileges of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, the Centre on Saturday assured that it has an undertaking from the MP for his future behavior in aircrafts. In a string of tweets, Union Minister of State for Aviation Jayant Sinha explained the development saying that Gaikwad apologised and provided an undertaking that such incidents will not reoccur, which is why Air India had been advised to revoke his ban.

In a word of caution, Sinha then proceeded to call on air passengers to note that safety and security for passengers and crew is its paramount priority, adding that unruly and disruptive behavior will result in severe consequences. This includes police action for a specific incident as well as being placed on a no-fly list.

Further justifying Gaekwad’s flying ban revocation, the Union Minister said that a flying ban is meant to prevent future unruly behaviour, not to punish past behavior, adding that now the Centre has his undertaking for future behavior.

Earlier, the FIA said it has restored the flying privileges of Gaikwad after they were satisfied with the latter’s statement.

“The FIA member airlines are also restoring the flying privileges to Mr Gaikwad under the assurance that our assets and colleagues shall be accorded the respect that they deserve for the hard work that they put in every day,” Ujwal Dey, Associate Director of FIA said in a statement.

This comes after National Carrier Air India yesterday lifted ban on Gaikwad after a request from Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

The development comes a day after the Shiv Sena MP tendered an apology to the Civil Aviation Minister, expressing regret over the incident.

Air India earlier on Thursday announced that it had cancelled Gaikwad’s Delhi-Mumbai round tickets for April 17 and 24.

On March 24, a day after the incident at the Delhi airport, Air India had barred Gaikwad from flying with it.

Following suit, the FIA had also imposed a ban on him. Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo are part of the grouping.

When FIA had imposed a flying ban on Gaikwad, two non- member carriers — Vistara and Air Asia — had said they were with the industry on the issue.