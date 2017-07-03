Air India AC malfunction case on Delhi Bagdogra flight: DDCA says pilots at fault

An Air India spokesperson admitted that the passengers had indeed complained of the malfunctioning air conditioning system on board the aircraft and they also protested. (Image: PTI)

A day after an Air India Delhi-bound flight suffered air conditioning system malfunction, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today said that that the pilots of the flight were at fault, reported India Today. On Sunday a video of an Air India flight AI-880 from West Bengal’s Bagdogra to Delhi surfaced that showed passengers on board the flight frantically fanning themselves with in-flight magazines and safety manual cards when the aircraft landed in Delhi on Sunday at around 4:05 pm. The aviation watchdog said that prima facie it appears that the pilots of the AI flight violated the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Though the flight landed at the Delhi airport safely, but passengers had protested against the malfunctioning of the air conditioner. As per media reports, when contacted, Air India said that it was a technical matter and an investigation would be initiated. The video, that went viral on social media last night also shows a passengers saying that he was asked by flight attendants not to film the angry scenes unfolding inside the aircraft.

Watch what happened when AC stopped working in the Air India flight:

#WATCH Air India Delhi-Bagdogra flight took off with faulty AC system, passengers protested complaining of suffocation pic.twitter.com/3nibvSrb1E — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

An Air India spokesperson admitted that the passengers had indeed complained of the malfunctioning air conditioning system on board the aircraft and they also protested, reported PTI. The report further informed that the flight took off at 1.55 pm on Sunday and after 20 minutes post the departure, passengers complained about the AC malfunctioning. They were reportedly assured by cabin crew that the AC would be back on after some time, but that did not happen. Some of the passengers even tried to put on the emergency masks but these too did not work.

The anger of passengers was also visible on various social networking platforms as some of them took to Twitter and complained about the issue. The incident took place days after government decided to privatise the debt-laden Air India.