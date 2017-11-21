Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa asks commanders in Eastern Command to improve infrastructure

The Chief of Air Staff reviewed security scenario in the sector during a conference of all commanders of the Eastern Air Command and asked them to remain ready to deal with any challenges. (AP)

In the backdrop of evolving security scenario along the Sino-India border, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa today asked all field commanders posted in the sensitive eastern sector to work for upgrading the existing operational infrastructure in the area. The Chief of Air Staff reviewed security scenario in the sector during a conference of all commanders of the Eastern Air Command and asked them to remain ready to deal with any challenges. “In his interaction, the Chief of the Air Staff had discussions with the commanders on the security scenario. He exhorted all field commanders to put in efforts to upgrade the operational infrastructure and capability of eastern zone,” said the defence ministry. The government has been strengthening the Eastern Air Command with an aim to guard against China. Dhanoa had last month said that the Indian Air Force is capable of effectively countering any threat from China and Pakistan simultaneously in a two-front war.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in an over two-month-long standoff after India stopped the construction of a road by China in Dokalam in the Sikkim sector on June 16. The two-day conference of all commanders of the Eastern Air Command began today. In his address, the air chief also stressed on the importance of leadership, team building and discipline, which he said are pivotal in pursuit of achieving the operational goals. The Air Chief Marshal awarded trophies to the commanders for achieving excellence in the fields of operations, maintenance and administration. Air Force Station, Chabua was awarded the ‘Pride of EAC’ Trophy, for standing best in overall performance and Air Force Station, Laitkor Peak was awarded the ‘Best Non-Flying Station’, the ministry said.