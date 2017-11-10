Air Asia staffers accused of harassing woman after midnight; cops file FIR against 3

The woman said that she was travelling from Ranchi to Bengaluru on November 3 when she was threatened by the staff. (Reuters)

A woman has accused Air Asia staffers of misbehavior and harassment while she was travelling in a Ranchi-Bengaluru flight. Cops have lodged an FIR against 3 staffers. The woman said that she was travelling from Ranchi to Bengaluru on November 3 when she was threatened by the staff. “They even threatened to deboard me,” she told Times Now. “I was left alone with two male staff of the airline at one in the night. I was clueless what was my fault,” she said. “I was threatened with the complaint. They told me that they will see me outside. All this happened while my friend waited outside to pick me up. The ordeal continued till about 3 am,” the woman said.

The incident comes days after a controversy surfaced an Indigo staff had misbehaved with a passenger named Rajeev Katyal. A video going viral on social media showed staff members pinning down Katyal to the ground. The video doesn’t show who made the first move. One staff member tries to restrain the passenger by putting his arms around Katiyal’s chest. Katiyal later breaks free from his grip and attacks the staff and grabs him around his neck. Meanwhile, he falls to the ground and the staffer is seen with his hand on the passenger’s collar bone. As per Katyal, Indigo staff pushed him back and stopped him from entering the bus at airport.

Later, IndiGo airline apologised to the government over the brawl. They, however, maintained that the employee was “doing his work”. Civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had sought an independent probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. “At the very outset, let me start off by acknowledging that we were at fault and we not only apologise for the regrettable incident, we have also taken action,” IndiGo President and Whole-time Director Aditya Ghosh wrote in a letter Raju.