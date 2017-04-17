AIMPLB calls triple talaq ‘valid’, issues code of conduct for couples to prevent instant divorce

Countering the narrative that Sharia-based Muslim Personal Law is biased and against women, the AIMPLB also issued a code of conduct, which included eight points on divorces and marital disputes( Image: The Indian Express)

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said the practice of instant triple talaq’ is “wrong” but a valid way to end marriages, according to a report by The Indian Express. The AIMPLB statement came after the conclusion of the two-day meeting of its executive members at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Islamic Seminary in Lucknow.

The Muslim body further said that the “misuse” of instant triple talaq would result in the “social boycott” of the accused person from the community.

Countering the narrative that Sharia-based Muslim Personal Law is biased and against women, the AIMPLB also issued a code of conduct, which included eight points on divorces and marital disputes.

The Board further said that it will only accept Supreme Court’s judgement on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. While talking to reporters, AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani said,”The title suit is pending in the Supreme Court and sooner the verdict comes the better.”

Supporting triple talaq, Rahmani said that giving triple talaq via mobile phone message is also valid.

In a statement issued by AIMPLB, its president Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi said that Muslims have “complete Constitutional right” to practise their personal law, which also put the responsibility on the community to “protect it by fully adhering to it”. He added, “The Sharia has given equal rights to men and women and it is the responsibility of the community to provide those rights to women.”

The statement also said that the triple talaq has been kept with a motive to save Muslim women from danger and if few people are misusing it, there is not need to change the law but reform such people.

The code of conduct for Muslim couples passed by AIMPLB prescribes ways to practise triple talaq. Here are salient features of the code of conduct:

In the first three points, it asks Muslim couples to try to settle down all the disputes by themselves. It also asks them to go for temporary separation and involve family members and arbitration for reconciliation.

If involvement of the family and arbitrator doesn’t work, then they can use triple talaq to end their marriage.

Explaining the process, the code of conduct says that the triple talaq comes with a fixed waiting durations. After giving the first talaq, the husband should leave the wife and wait for the period of “iddat” to get over.

If in between the period, the relationship reaches the point of settlement, the couple can restart their relationship. It further says that the wife can also use “Khula” to end the marriage.

The eight-point of the code of conduct says that the person who gives instant triple talaq should be boycotted by the Muslim community.

In the case of wife’s pregnancy, the waiting period will continue until the wife conceives or until she is over with her pregnancy. The husband is also supposed to give maintenance to his wife during iddat and also return the Mehar (promised at the time of marriage) after the divorce reaches its final stage.

Giving the details of the waiting period, it says, “the husband has to strictly follow the waiting period and declare talaq in the first month, for the second time in the second month and the third time in the third month in “pak (pure)” condition.

While talking to reporters, Rahmani said that they have urged the imams of mosques and clerics to lay stress on the adherence of code of conduct in their speeches during Friday prayers. He also added that AIMPLB would provide help to the women suffering due to the “unjust use of triple talaq,” The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the AIMPLB has collected 5.81 crore signatures – including 2.71 crores from women, who were in favour of the Muslim personal law and opposed Uniform Civil Code. Asma Zahra, a member of AIMPLB women’s wing said that Muslim women have the right to remarry after divorce or the death of their husband.

She also said that the board is trying to help the women affected due to triple talaq. In this regard, a toll-free helpline number has been set up. Zahra further said, “We have received 15,500 calls on the helpline. Most of the calls are not on the issue of triple talaq but related to marital discord and family disputes. Men are also calling to seeking help to counsel their wives. The real issues for women are the dowry, female infanticide and security of women.”