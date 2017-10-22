AIIMS staff asked not to directly write to PM Narendra Modi, ministers on grievances

The hospital authorities have advised the employees, who wish to make representations regarding any claim or to seek redressal of a grievance related to service rights. (PTI)

Taking a serious note of AIIMS employees writing to the prime minister or other ministers directly for redressal of grievances, the hospital administration has warned them of disciplinary action if found doing so. In a memorandum, the AIIMS administration said submission of such representations directly to “outside authorities”, bypassing the hospital, would be treated as an “unbecoming conduct” and advised them to submit those to the officer concerned or to the director of the institute. The memorandum states that the hospital received a number of representations by the staff on service matters, which were directly addressed to the prime minister, ministers and members of parliament, among others outside the institute. “Such representations directly submitted to other authorities bypassing the institute’s authorities has been viewed seriously,” read the memorandum.

