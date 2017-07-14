AIB cofounder Tanmay Bhat in big trouble over joke against PM Narendra Modi, Mumbai cops log case

The Mumbai Police cyber cell on Friday registered a case againt AIB for posting meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

A post that was intended to be funny became controversial and landed the comedy group AIB in trouble. The Mumbai Police cyber cell on Friday registered a case against AIB for posting meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The case surfaced after the group tweeted a meme using PM Narendra Modi’s picture with a Snapchat dog filter on July 12. However, the post was soon deleted after people started trolling them. A Twitter user had brought the tweet into the limelight by tagging the Mumbai Police in his post and wrote, “Strict action shuld be taken against Tanmay Bhat and AIB for tweeting, posting a cheap joke against PM Narendra Modi.” The police soon responded and replied by saying, “Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station.”

As the news spread, AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat on July 13 took to Twitter and shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s old tweet where he said, “We surely need more humour in public life.” However, this statement had nothing to do with the current situation and was posted by the PM on a different issue.

Take a look at the tweets below-

Thank you for bringing this to our notice.We are forwarding this to the cyber police station. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2017

Here is the tweet by Tanmay Bhat-

This is not the first time when AIB landed itself in troble.