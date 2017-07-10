AIADMK urges Speaker to convene special session over Centre’s arbitrary induction of three MLAs

AIADMK (Amma) today urged the Speaker to convene a special session and adopt a resolution against the “arbitrary nomination” of three members by the Centre and their induction into the House.(Kiran Bedi Twitter)

The opposition AIADMK (Amma) today urged the Speaker to convene a special session and adopt a resolution against the “arbitrary nomination” of three members by the Centre and their induction into the House. Party leader A Anbalagan told reporters “unnecessary confusion” has been created by the Centre through the “arbitrary nomination” of the three members and their induction by UT Lt Governor Kiran Bedi into the House. The Speaker, V Vaithilingam, should convene a special assembly session to adopt a resolution against the actions of the Centre and the Lt Governor, he said. V Saminathan, president of Puducherry unit of BJP, K G Shankar, its treasurer, and S Selvaganapathy, an educationist, were nominated to the Puducherry assembly by the Centre last week. They were later inducted as members of the House by Bedi, drawing criticism by the ruling Congress, its alliance partner the DMK, the Left parties and the VCK.

Chief Minister Narayanasamy had earlier termed the swearing in of the members by Bedi a “murder of democracy” and alleged that she was functioning as an “agent of the BJP”.

He had also urged the Centre to withdraw the nomination of the three, saying it was against the constitutional provisions and democratic norms. “Frequent turf war” between Narayanasamy and the Lt Governor has been affecting the smooth functioning of the government, the legislature wing leader alleged. Narayanasamy was “not taking a firm stand” against the actions of the Centre and the lt governor, he alleged.

Ruling Congress and its ally DMK members had also observed a day-long fast on July 7 and a bandh the next day protesting against actions of the Centre and Bedi. Bedi has been at loggerheads with the government over a host of issues ever since she assumed office last year.