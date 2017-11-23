In big win, OPS-EPS faction gets AIADMK two leaves symbol; Sasikala-Dinakaran suffer another jolt

AIADMK symbol row: The development was confirmed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy. (Photo from PTI)

AIADMK symbol row: In a big win for AIADMK faction led by OPS-EPS, the Election Commission on Thursday awarded them the ‘rettai ellai’ (two-leaves) symbol, the original party symbol when Jayalalithaa was alive. The development was confirmed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that rettai ellai (two-leaves) symbol has been awarded to the unified faction of the party led by him and his deputy O Panneerselvam. The ownership of the crucial party symbol was being disputed by members of ruling faction and AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of sacked interim party general secretary Sasikala Natarajan. “EC has given judgment in our favour, we are very happy. Majority of party workers supported us,” Palaniswamy tweeted. “It is a fair verdict by EC. We submitted affidavits to prove that majority of cadres are with us. Based on this, EC has delivered a fair decision,” he added in his tweet. “It is wrong. We had facts on our side and majority of MLAs, MPs and party workers were with us. All this was taken into consideration,” Palaniswami said on allegations that judgement was awarded in their favour due to proximity with BJP.

“Waiting for the hard copy but got information from EC orally that the two leaves symbol has been allotted to us,” V Maitreyan of EPS-OPS faction was quoted as saying by ANI.

Recently, Madras High Court had directed EC to settle the matter relating to the AIADMK symbol. The court had asked EC to decide which faction of the ruling party in the state enjoyed majority and allot the symbol. The election body has frozen the crucial symbol after faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam and former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala had staked their claims on it. Later, OPS and EPS sections of AIADMK announced a merger. On September 14, Dinakaran’s representatives met