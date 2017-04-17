AIADMK tussle: Top ministers meet in Chennai, O Panneerselvam, Palaniswami camps may merge

The ministers are likely to address a press conferece soon.

At least 25 ministers of E Palaniswami-headed Tamil Nadu Government are holding a late night cabinet meeting in Chennai. The ministers are likely to address a press conferece soon. Earlier, ANI quoting sources had reported that MLAs belonging to Sasikala Natarajan and O Panneerselvam camps of AIADMK may hold a meeting on Tuesday and discuss merger of two factions. Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had expressed his confidence that the TTV Dinakaran-led faction leaders would turn up for merger talks on Tuesday. However, when asked about the speculation on merger of the two AIADMK factions, and that he was going to be made “general secretary,” he said no one has approached him for it so far, PTI reported. Panneerselvam added that he is ready to talk if approached. As per PTI, speculation is rife in political circles that a merger is on the cards after dumping party interim chief V K Sasikala and her family, including deputy chief Dinakaran. Panneerselvam refused to make any comments on the FIR against Dinakaran, and said that he will speak on the issue after getting full information. Answering a question, Panneerselvam expressed confidence that only his faction would get the AIADMK party’s two-leaves symbol.

Earlier in the day, a man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly trying to strike a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the ‘two leaves’ poll symbol. He was today sent to eight days police custody by a Delhi court, PTI reported. Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an alleged middleman, was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry who allowed the plea of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to interrogate the accused for eight days, defence counsel said. Speaking to media over the issue, Chandrashekhar’s advocate Ashwani Kumar alleged police was keeping his client in the dark and misguided them to make sure that the defence lawyers were not present when they produced the accused at the judge’s residence.

This is a developing story