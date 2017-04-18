AIADMK tussle: O Panneerselvam wants Sasikala removed as pre-condition for merger talks

There are no talks on the issue of TTV Dinakaran and Sasikala, nor did OPS faction raise any question on the same, says KA Sengottaiyan. (ANI)

With both rival factions of the AIADMK all set for talks to unite the party, the O Pannerselvam camp has set the condition for Sasikala faction that their leader should be removed from the party, a report by the ‘Hindustan Times’ has said. Last night in a sudden development, several Tamil Nadu ministers had met to discuss the possbility of a merger, says after O Panneerselvam’s call to unite the party. After the meeting, the Sasikala faction had welcomed OPS’ suggestion for merger.

After the latest development, TTV Dinakaran, AIADMK deputy general secretary, who is also the nephew of party leader VK Sasikala lodged in a Bengaluru jail, seemed to lose his political ambition.

Yesterday, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against him for for allegedly trying to bribe officials of Election Commission (EC) officials a middleman for the party’s two-leve election symbol. The middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was later arrested by the Delhi Police.

As per the ‘The Indian Express’ report, the party leaders are discussing a number of ways to “safeguard” the party. After the merger O Panneerselvam is likely to be inducted as finance minister and also be given a key party post.

There seemed to be a rift appeared to be in the Sasikala camp last night with two groups of ministers holding separate meetings. In one meeting 20 ministers had gathered, who had asked Dinakaran to step down from his post as party deputy general secretary. After the meeting was over, they welcomed OPS’ call for the merger of the party.In the other meeting, three ministers were present.

Earlier in the morning today, two state ministers met Dinakaran to apprise him of the decision of the party. As per Times Now, Dinakaran had come out with a formula suggesting Sasikala to stay as party general secretary and OPS may replace him as party deputy general secretary.