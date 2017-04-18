AIADMK tussle: O Panneerselvam says Amma’s legacy foremost, asks both factions to unite

O Panneerselvam said the merger will only happen if his faction’s demands are accepted. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

While addressing the media amid the rumours of a possible merger with the Sasikala faction, O Panneerselvam said on Tuesday morning that Jayalalithaa’s legacy is the foremost for us and asked both the factions to unite. However, he mentioned that Sasikala’s elevation as General Secretary still invalid according to Times Now and added that both Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran are involved in corrupt practices. “Dinakaran was not even member of the party till Amma’s demise, elections for office-bearers of AIADMK was itself illegal,” he was quoted saying by the news agency ANI.

You may also want to watch:

VK Sasikala will continue to be the general secy & TTV Dinakaran to quit as party’s general secy: Sources #SasiSidelined pic.twitter.com/3w43HI2Ps5 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 18, 2017

OPS made it clear that his faction will not go in any kind of merger if their demands are not accepted. The OPS factions have asked a probe in Jayalalithaa’s death and stand by it even as the talks of unification are going on between the two camps. OPS alleged that money was paid to the voters for the RK Nagar bypolls. “During the election campaigning in RK Nagar many malpractices were done, Rs. 4000 offered to voters. We have submitted all this to EC yesterday and asked to inquire into matter (election for AIADMK office-bearers after Jaya’s demise),” he said.

OPS said that Sasikala has betrayed Amma’s cause and was even sacked by Jayalalithaa along with Dinakaran and the party needs to be saved from dynastic politics. However, KA Sengottaiyan had said earlier that OPS faction didn’t raise any question on Dinakaran or Sasikala. “There are no talks on the issue of TTV Dinakaran and Sasikala, nor did OPS faction raise any question on the same,” Sengottaiyan said.