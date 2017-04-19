AIADMK tussle: After Sasikala, Dinakaran sidelined, O Panneerselvam claims victory

He also said that both his and E Palanisami camps will talk to ‘fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers’. (ANI)

With talks are on between two factions of the AIADMK for the merger, former Tamil Nadu chief minister has claimed victory on reports that Sasikala and her family members have been ousted from the party. Speaking to reporters he said, ” This is our faction’s first victory that Sasikala and her family have been ousted from the party”. He also said that both his and E Palanisami camps will talk to “fulfil the aspirations of lakhs of party workers”.

However, party deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran has today refused to step aside from the post, saying he had to discuss it with her aunt Sasikala who had appointed him.Meanwhile, Dinankaran has called a meeting of MLAs and district secretaries today at party headquarters at 3 pm today, a report by ANI said.

Earlier in the day, DMK working president MK Stalin met the speaker, urging him to convene an immediate Assembly session to discuss the issue of protesting Tamil Nadu farmers in Delhi

Late night on Monday, several ministers of the state held a meeting to talk about the possible merger of two factions.

This comes after a section of Sasikala loyalists led by Chief Minister E K Palaniswami had revolted against her, resolving to “delink” the party and the government from her family, and extending a hand of friendship to O Panneerselvam camp.

The development had come after Panneerselvam had made merger talks between the two factions conditional to the removal of Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran, who is standing in for his jailed aunt as her deputy.

Even as Panneerselvam had the support of only 12 of party’s 134 MLAs, there has been anger among AIADMK supporters who hold Sasikala responsible for Jayalalithaa’s conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

(With agency inputs)