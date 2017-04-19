AIADMK tussele: Committee says will run party, not Sasikala

“Everybody knows about the Sasikala family and their mafia gang. So definitely they will claim that they have support. I don’t think that is going to happen, Selvi asserted.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D. Jayakumar and other AIADMK leaders and politicos on Wednesday have confirmed that former general secretary V.K. Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran will no longer interfere in party affairs. “We have decided to ignore them in the party and in the administration. Hereafter, we will act independently, without the interference of that family,” Tamil Nadu Law Minister C.V. Shanmugam told ANI. “We decided now to form a committee to run the party and to run the government.

The committee will get a leader after a discussion,” he added. The spokesperson of the O. Panneerselvam camp of the AIADMK, Azhagu Tamil Selvi, said that the party wants Panneerselvam to become chief minister. “Everybody knows about the Sasikala family and their mafia gang. So definitely they will claim that they have support. I don’t think that is going to happen. They are out for once and all, they cannot be in again and again anymore,” Selvi asserted.

She further said there are many cases against the Sasikala faction and, therefore, they are going to be behind the bars. Dinakaran said he is not against anybody or any party. “I have no regrets because I don’t have any expectations,” he added. Earlier, Jayakumar announced that a new committee was formed to administer the affairs of the AIADMK. Demanding the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew from the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam said the party should not be controlled by one family, adding it was nothing short of treason to allow the former to control the party’s affairs. He said that he had sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK general secretary ‘illegal’.