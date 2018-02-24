AIADMK to unveil Jayalalithaa statue to commemorate former CM’s birth anniversary

The ruling party will unveil a full size statue of Amma at the party headquarters.

Ruling AIADMK this year has special plan to commemorate the birth anniversary of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The ruling party will unveil a full size statue of Amma at the party headquarters. They will also launch a newspaper in her memory. The celebrations kick starts today with the unveiling of the statue in the presence of party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. Formerly scheduled for 2017 unveiling, it was shelved then after the then interim general secretary V K Sasikala was jailed in the disproportionate assets (DA) case. The bronze statue which has been sculpted in Nellore will be unveiled by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

After the unveiling ceremony, all the leaders will launch Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma which will be the party’s new mouthpiece. Namadhu MGR was the official propaganda arm of the AIADMK till her death in 2016. Namadhu MGR was used to air her views following the death of her mentor M G Ramachandran. Jaya TV which is also an integral part of Jayalalithaa’s publicity arm was launched.

Newspaper too will hit the stands today which will be edited by party spokesperson Marudhu Azhaguraj. Marudhu was removed as editor of Namadhu MGR by VK Sasikala family in August last year.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will launch Amma Scooter Scheme today in Chennai. The scheme has been developed by the Tamil Nadu government and was a part of the AIADMK manifesto. According to an official statement, besides Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will also visit Daman, Puducherry and Gujarat in the next two days. PM will arrive in Daman today following which he will launch various developmental projects and will also handover certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will then travel to Tamil Nadu where he will attend the event to mark the inauguration of the two-wheeler scheme.