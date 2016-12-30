AIADMK to elect general secretary today

Sasikala Pushpa has expressed her wish to contest for the party’s general secretary post. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) will today elect its general secretary.

Yesterday, clashes broke out between AIADMK workers and supporters of Rajya Sabha member Sasikala Pushpa outside the ruling party’s office in Chennai.

Sasikala Pushpa has expressed her wish to contest for the party’s general secretary post. Sasikala was expelled from the AIADMK sometime back but did not resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Although Sasikala was expected to come in person, but instead, her supporters entered the premises to file nomination papers on her behalf.

Sasikala’s husband and her lawyer were badly injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.