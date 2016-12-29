AIADMK set to anoint ‘Chinnamma’ V K Sasikala as party chief today

After a day of dramatic developments, AIADMK is set to elect V K Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, as the party General Secretary, a position held by Jayalalithaa for over three decades. (PTI image)

After a day of dramatic developments, AIADMK is set to elect V K Sasikala, close aide of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa, as the party General Secretary, a position held by Jayalalithaa for over three decades. A resolution in this regard is likely to be adopted during the crucial AIADMK general council meeting to be held today. Party’s leaders, including district secretaries, have been asked to assemble in Vanagaram on Thursday morning for the meeting. District secretaries and leaders of various wings of the party have already endorsed the leadership of Sasikala. With no opponents or other contestants to the post in sight, Sasikala has no threat to her elevation to the top post, according to The Indian Express.

Although the party has officially clarified that Sasikala has been the member of the party for a long time amid some petitions that challenged her authority to get elected to the top party post, senior leaders were not sure if she would be attending Thursday’s meeting.

Suspended Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala on Wednesday said that people of Tamil Nadu have apprehensions that Sasikala Natarajan and her family killed ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “People apprehend that Sasikala’s family killed Jayalalithaa, I have a right to be a part of tommorow’s meet,” she said in conversation with Times Now. She further said that party has to allow her to be a part of Tomorrow’s meet. “Attack on lawyer condemnable, I’m being denied an opportunity” Sasikala said. Demanding Sasikala Natrajan’s resignation, she said: “She must resign from her MP post, she is not elected by people that post is given to her by our h’ble chief minister Amma.”

Meanwhile, a group of men, reportedly lawyers, sent by expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa, were beaten up by party workers on Wednesday when they tried to enter the party office. The Rajya Sabha MP’s husband, Lingeswara Thilagan, was also assaulted by the AIADMK workers. AIADMK supporters rained blows on Thilagan, who had stayed there despite being asked to leave. He was rescued by police.

Meanwhile, reacting on the situation AIADMK leader CR Saraswathi said that Sasikala is creating a law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. “Sasikala Pushpa want to create law and order problem today because we’re having general council meeting tomorrow,” she said.