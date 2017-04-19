AIADMK mocking every authority: DMK

AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai called for unity in the party, saying that if all leaders would come together, then it would strengthen the party. (PTI)

With the political fiasco in Tamil Nadu getting murkier by the day, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday hit out at the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) saying that its leaders are making a mockery of every authority that exists.

“There is an allegation against Dinakaran that he was willing to pay Rs. 50 crore to ensure that Election Commission decides in his favour about the allotment of the two leaves symbol. We want to highlight a point is that how do they get hold of this kind of money, definitely not by legitimate businesses. It is money belonging to the people of Tamil Nadu, looted from the people of the state. They are making a mockery of every authority,” DMK leader Sarvanan told ANI.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai called for unity in the party, saying that if all leaders would come together, then it would strengthen the party. “It’s not a sudden development, it’s going on for a long time. We have to come together and have to be united. We need to unite this party so that Amma’s ideology may move forward. If we come together then it will strengthen the party. People are supporting our party and 50 percent vote bank is with us,” Thambidurai told ANI.

In related development, the Delhi Police has issued a look out notice against ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. This comes after AIADMK leader and state Finance Minister D. Jayakumar yesterday announced that V.K. Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran had decided to be 'delinked' from the party. Earlier, Jayakumar announced that a new committee was formed to administer the affairs of the AIADMK. Demanding the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew from the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam said the party should not be controlled by one family. He said he had sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary 'illegal'.

Earlier, Jayakumar announced that a new committee was formed to administer the affairs of the AIADMK. Demanding the ouster of Sasikala and her nephew from the AIADMK, former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam said the party should not be controlled by one family. He said he had sent a petition to the Election Commission to declare Sasikala’s appointment as AIADMK general secretary ‘illegal’. Earlier, the speculation of merger of two warring factions in the Tamil Nadu Government, the Sasikala and the O. Panneerselvam groups of the AIADMK was rife.