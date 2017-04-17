AIADMK MLAs likely to meet on Tuesday in Chennai; on agenda, merger of Sasikala, Panneerselvam camps, say sources

The MLAs belonging to Sasikala Natarajan and O Panneerselvam camps of AIADMK may hold a meeting on Tuesday and discuss merger of two factions, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Meanwhile, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam has expressed his confidence that the TTV Dinakaran-led faction leaders would approach him for merger talks. However, when asked about the speculation on merger of the two AIADMK factions, and that he was going to be made “general secretary,” he said no one has approached him for it so far, PTI reported. “If approached, we are ready to sit and talk and I have confidence that they (leaders) will come (for talks),” Panneerselvam said.

There is speculation in political circles that a merger was on the cards after dumping party interim chief V K Sasikala and her family, including deputy chief Dinakaran. The former chief minister didn’t make any comments on the FIR against Dinakaran, and said that he will speak on the issue getting full information. Answering a question, Panneerselvam expressed confidence that only his faction would get the AIADMK party’s two-leaves symbol.

Earlier in the day, a man was arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the ‘two leaves’ poll symbol, was today sent to eight days police custody by a Delhi court, PTI reported.

The report said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an alleged middleman, was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry who allowed the plea of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to interrogate the accused for eight days, defence counsel said. Chandrashekhar’s advocate Ashwani Kumar said that police had kept them in the dark and misguided them to make sure that the defence lawyers were not present when they produce the accused at the judge’s residence.