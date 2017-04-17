AIADMK MLAs likely to meet on Tuesday in Chennai; on agenda, merger of Sasikala, Panneerselvam camps, say sources

There is speculation in political circles that a merger was on the cards after dumping party interim chief V K Sasikala and her family, including deputy chief Dinakaran. The former chief minister didn’t make any comments on the FIR against Dinakaran, and said that he will speak on the issue getting full information. Answering a question, Panneerselvam expressed confidence that only his faction would get the AIADMK party’s two-leaves symbol.
Earlier in the day, a man was arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the ‘two leaves’ poll symbol, was today sent to eight days police custody by a Delhi court, PTI reported.
The report said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an alleged middleman, was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry who allowed the plea of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to interrogate the accused for eight days, defence counsel said. Chandrashekhar’s advocate Ashwani Kumar said that police had kept them in the dark and misguided them to make sure that the defence lawyers were not present when they produce the accused at the judge’s residence.