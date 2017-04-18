AIADMK merger: VK Sasikala, kin should have no role in party, says KC Palanisamy

OPS has also demanded an investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death as there were allegations that she did not allow other party members to meet Jayalalithaa during her last days. (Source: ANI)

In an attempt to clarify the blurred political scenario in Tamil Nadu, a leader in the O Panneerselvam camp KC Palanisamy has recently said that the party could consider a reconciliation only if VK Sasikala and her family members are not a part of the AIADMK. Speaking to ANI, Palanisamy said “Sasikala & her family have to be kept away, directly or indirectly they shouldn’t have any role within the party.”

The ongoing feud in Tamil Nadu ruling political party AIADMK that started soon after the demise of Chief Minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa in December last year has now taken an unprecedented turn. Both the rival factions of the party (Sasikala camp and OPS camp) are now reportedly discussing the terms for a possible merger for last couple of days. However, OPS camp looks serious about its demand of ouster of Sasikala and her family including TTV Dinakaran. In report published by NDTV, Panneerselvam has pointed out that Jayalalithaa had expelled Sasikala’s relatives in 2012 for working against the party and therefore Sasikala will have to disown her family in front of the public to get things moving. OPS has also demanded an investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death as there were allegations that she did not allow other party members to meet Jayalalithaa during her last days.

Panneerselvam is said to be standing firm on his demands and said that he will not compromise on any point. Speaking to media he also said that ‘we will continue with our demand for a fair CBI inquiry into the sudden demise of Amma’.

On April 17, Dinakaran was allegedly accused of being involved in corruption. The Sasikala camp leader is accused of deputing a 27-year-old to bribe the Election Commission with up to Rs 50 crore to get the party symbol. As per reports, the fixer Sukash Chandrasekhar has shared details of his deal with Dinakaran to procure the party symbol with police.