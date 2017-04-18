AIADMK merger talks hits roadblock as E Palaniswami rejects O Panneerselvam camp’s demand to remove Sasikala and Dinakakaran from party

Sasikala and her family have to be kept away, directly or indirectly they shouldn’t have any role within party, says KC Palanisamy. (ANI)

The talks between both E Palaniswami and O Pannerselvam factions has hit a roadblock today after the former has rejected the demand of removing VK Sasikaran and TTV Dinakakaran from the party. Earlier, the O Pannerselvam camp had set the removal of both for its pre-conditions for merger talks.

Last night in a dramatic turn of events, several state ministers in Tamil Nadu held a meeting amid reports that both AIADMK factions may merge together to show a united face to the public. After the meeting, members of the E Palaniswami camp had welcomed O Panneerselvam’s appeal for me the ger of both camps.

On Tuesday morning, two senior ministers of the Tamil Nadu cabinet had met AIADMK deputy general secretary informing him of the party leaders’ urge for the merger of two factions. Upon hearing this, Dinakaran came out with a formula. He suggested for the continuance of his aunt Sasikala, who is currently in jail, to continue as general secretary and O Panneerselvam replace him as party deputy general secretary.

In a press conference today, O Panneerselvam had said that saving the legacy of J Jayalalithaa was most important. he also asked for the medical report of the late chief minister be made public. Speaking to reporters, he said the election of Sasikala as party general secretary was done against the rules of the party.

If the merger talk is successful, then O Panneerselvam may be inducted into the state cabinet as the finance minister with E Palaniswami continuing as state chief minister.

You may also like to watch this video

Yesterday, the Delhi Police had filed a FIR against Dinakaran for allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official to obtain the party’s two-leaves poll symbol.

After the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister on December 5 last year, the state politics have witnessed several unexpected events.