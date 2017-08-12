AIADMK factions will unite soon, say Tamil Nadu ministers

E Palaniswamy. (PTI)

Two senior Tamil Nadu ministers today exuded confidence that AIADMK factions, one led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the other by his predecessor O Panneerselvam, will soon come together and the government would complete its full five-year term. “What is going on at present is disagreement between brothers, which will be settled amicably at the earliest,” Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan told reporters here. Separately, Cooperation Minister Sellur L Raju said that “we will work together to fulfil the dreams of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa”. The process of merger of the two factions is going on for the last seven months and the days were not far for them to coming together, Srinivasan said. “The present government would complete its full term,” he added.

About T T V Dhinakaran, nephew of jailed party general secretary V K Sasikala, reportedly calling chief minister E K Palaniswami a ‘420’ (used to refer to people who cheat), Srinivasan said it could have been due to a slip of tongue, as he had clarified later and there was no need to play it up further. However, the minister said he was not aware of Palaniswami calling Dhinakaran a ‘420’. To a question on reports of O Paneerselvam becoming the deputy chief minister, Srinivasan said it had come out in some sections of the press. Any fact would be revealed by Palaniswami, as both the party and government are working under him, he said. “His opinion is my opinion.”

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Cooperation Minister Sellur L Raju, on his way to Udhagamandalam, said he alone could not take a decision on participation in the MGR centenary celebrations convened by Dhinakaran in Melur on August 14. A decision would be taken after consultation with Palaniswami and other ministers, he added. The government was ready to rectify the shortcomings pointed out by anybody, be it Dhinakaran or other leaders and provide good governance, he said. Stating that nobody can create confusion among AIADMK workers, Raju said not a single worker has switched over to any party including the DMK so far, which is a clear indication of the unity among the cadres. “To fulfil the dreams of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, we will work together,” he said.