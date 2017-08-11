AIADMK factions merger LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami meets PM Narendra Modi

AIADMK factions merger LIVE Updates: Two AIADMK factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will likely to merge

AIADMK factions merger LIVE Updates: Two AIADMK factions led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam will likely to merge, according to reports. The chances of such eventuality may happen after Palaniswami-led Amma camp had adopted resolution against the appointment of jailed V K Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran as Deputy General Secretary. Panneerselvam had welcomed the move and said that reflective of people’s expectations would take place soon. The Panneerselvam faction has been demanding probe into Jayalalithaa’s death and removal of Sasikala. Meanwhile, Dhinakaran had asserted he was in control of the party. Dhinakaran had also claimed that party cadres were behind ‘Chinamma’ Sasikala.

1:25 PM: The Madras High Court today allowed AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran to cross examine a prosecution witness in a court in connection with a FERA case against him.

1:20 PM: Jailed AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s brother Divakaran had last night lent his support to T T V Dhinakaran and asserted that party cadres were behind ‘Chinamma’.

1:17 PM: He said he has been advocating “high degree of patience” at all levels to facilitate resolution of differences within the party.

1:15 PM: WATCH- Latest development on AIADMK merger

1:10 PM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today.