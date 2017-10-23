AIADMK demands CBI probe into PAPSCO functioning

Anbalagan also expressed concern over the fiscal situation in Puducherry and appealed to the Chief Minister to hold a special meeting with legislators of all parties to evolve an action plan. (PTI)

The opposition AIADMK today demanded a CBI probe into the functioning of Puducherry government-owned PAPSCO (Civil Supplies Corporation) in the last five years. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, who was keen on ensuring ‘spotless administration’ should intervene and order for a CBI enquiry into PAPSCO’s (Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation) working, AIADMK legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters here. “The corporation had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 32 crore due to various irregularities in liquor business by PAPSCO,” he alleged and wanted the probe to focus on the issue specifically. Anbalagan said he had already submitted a detailed memorandum to the Lt Governor in this regard and added she must initiate steps to go into the working of the corporation through the CBI.

He took a dig at Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for defending Tamil film actor Vijay in connection with the ‘Mersal’ controversy and said ‘instead of concentrating on several issues affecting the public Narayanasamy was seeking publicity for himself by backing Vijay and his movie.” Anbalagan also expressed concern over the fiscal situation in Puducherry and appealed to the Chief Minister to hold a special meeting with legislators of all parties to evolve an action plan.