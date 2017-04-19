AIADMK crisis: Delhi Police issues look out notice against TTV Dinakaran

In a more trouble for AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, Delhi Police has issued a look out notice against him.

According to ANI report, Delhi police also informed the Immigration Department about the development. This comes even as TTV Dinakaran on Wednesday called a meeting of MLAs and district secretaries. The meeting is scheduled to take place in AIADMK headquarter at 3 pm, according to ANI report. This comes after an influential section of Sasikala loyalists led by Chief Minister E K Palaniswami had revolted against the AIADMK general secretary, resolving to "delink" the party and the government from her family, and extending a hand of friendship to the rival O Panneerselvam camp.

“There was a consensus to delink the government and the party from TTV Dinakaran and the family he belongs to. This is the view of the basic partymen, district secretaries, MLAs and Ministers,” Finance Minister D Jayakumar told reporters after a ‘consultative’ meeting chaired by Palaniswami and attended by several ministers.

The development came on a day when Panneerselvam, a staunch loyalist of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and leader of the rival AIADMK faction, made merger talks between the two camps conditional to the ouster of V K Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran, who is standing-in for his jailed aunt as her deputy.

Though Panneerselvam commanded the support of just about 12 of the party’s 134 MLAs, there has been public anger among the AIADMK supporters who hold Sasikala responsible for Jayalalithaa’s conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

She hitherto had the backing of the majority in both the party organisation and among the legislators. The dramatic announcement by Jayakumar is likely to trigger another round of political uncertainty in the state, with some MLAs vowing allegiance to Dhinakaran while questioning the Ministers’ decision.

With today’s announcement, there are three factions in Tamil Nadu headed by Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran, who is filling in for Sasikala, jailed in connection with the DA case in which Jayalalithaa was the main accused.

“To put it directly, it is the desire of people and party workers that TTV Dhinakaran and his family should be sidelined,” Jayakumar said.

It has been decided to lead the party and government sans Dhinakaran and his family, and today “the aspirations of people and party workers have been fulfilled and we are announcing this to them,” he added.

A committee will be formed soon to run the day-to-day affairs of the party, he said.

However, Sattur MLA S G Subramanian, told reporters that Dinakaran was their leader and the party deputy general secretary. The legislators were bound only by his directions, he said.

Earlier in the day, two other MLAs P Vetrivel and Andipatti legislator Thanga Tamil Selvan had voiced support for Dhinakaran.

(With agency inputs)