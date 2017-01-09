AIADMK chief Sasikala inaugurates India Today South Conclave, makes her first TV appearance

Given the political significance of leadership in Tamil Nadu, Sasikala’s appearance is being watched very closely by all. (PTI)

At the India Today South Conclave, all eyes are on Sasikala as she makes her first TV appearance amidst a large gathering of leaders representing the southern states. In fact, five Chief Ministers are attending this conclave, so are some of the biggest stars of the South Indian film industry.

Given the political significance of leadership in Tamil Nadu, Sasikala’s appearance is being watched very closely by all. Not just that, Sasikala inaugurated the first India Today South Conclave where she lit the brass lamp and unveiled a portrait of J Jayalalithaa. As the music played and the portrait was unveiled before the gathering, AIADMK chief Sasikala was seen wiping her tearful eyes with a handkerchief, her grief apparent to all at the gathering. She did not address the gathering as she had to leave at once.

Dr Maitreyan, AIADMK Rajya Sabha, MP, spoke at the conclave, “Amma played a vital role in the shaping of Tamil Nadu – she was a nationalist to the core, exhibited her pride as a Tamilian. Amma lived and died for the downtrodden and poor people of the state. Amma might have gone but her key schemes will continue. Amma was an iconic leader with a never say die attitude and uncompromising toughness in the causes she believed in. Her stance on terrorism is unambiguous – once she takes a position out of conviction, she will not deviate from it no matter what happens.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Maitreyan, AIADMK Rajya Sabha, MP, further said, “At the height of the 2G scam, when the Parliament was rocked, I was guided by Madam on what I should do. I once spoke strongly against the then PM Manmohan Singh in Parliament – she complimented me and then said that don’t be hard on the Prime Minister, after all, he is a soft and a nice gentleman. She also had a very good rapport for the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is well known. She has good relationships with all these state leaders. It is difficult to sum up her life but hers is a life of sacrifice. When she was once asked which mythological character she loved most, she said Bhishma because he had made sacrifices all through his life – that was her life too. I am by the people, for the people – that was her mantra throughout her life. ”

AIADMK chief Sasikala left the India Today South Conclave just after Dr. Maitreyan’s address. All eyes are now on the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to take the dais and deliver the inaugural address at the gathering.