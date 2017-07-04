AIADMK Amma MLA praises Sasikala; likens TN CM K Palaniswami to Bharath

Speaking during a debate in the state assembly, the Andipatti MLA said Sasikala was serving a jail term in Bengaluru due to a “conspiracy.”(PTI)

An AIADMK Amma MLA today credited jailed party chief V K Sasikala with the continuance of the party-led government in Tamil Nadu and likened Chief Minister K Palaniswami to ‘Bharath’, a character in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Thangatamilselvan, a vocal supporter of the AIADMK Amma faction Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran, said Palaniswami was like Bharath, who ruled Ayodhya with the help of Lord Rama’s footwear while he was in exile. Speaking during a debate in the state assembly, the Andipatti MLA said Sasikala was serving a jail term in Bengaluru due to a “conspiracy.”

“When enemies and traitors were eagerly waiting to see the government topple, Sasikala ensured its survival following the ‘kuvathur unity’,” he said in an apparent reference to party MLAs staying put at a resort at Kuvathur near here prior to the February 18 trust vote of the present government. By doing so, she ensured that the vow of former chief minister, the late Jayalalithaa, of “AIADMK remaining in power even after her time”, was upheld, Thangatamilselvan said. Sasikala had sacrificed food and sleep for this purpose and installed a government under Palaniswami, he said.

“Sasikala had set up the path for taking Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) government forward while choosing to bear the unfounded allegations against herself,” he said. Referring to a couplet from the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’, Thangatamilselvan said one had no respite from the “sin” of forgetting gratitude. He said Palaniswami did not forget gratitude towards Jayalalithaa for setting the base for the AIADMK government, and towards Sasikala for ensuring that it did not topple following a split in the party.

Palaniswami was “like Bharath who ruled the country with the help of Rama’s pathuka (footwear) till he (the latter) returned from exile,” Thangatamilselvan said. Palaniswami was leading the government forward “at a critical time with unflinching loyalty and in the midst of strong challenges,” the MLA said.

The MLA also mentioned Dhinakaran as a “dear elder brother” in his address.