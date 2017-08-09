Ahmed Patel re-elected to Rajya Sabha: Here are 5 things you may not know about Sonia Gandhi’s crisis manager

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmed Patel was re-elected to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. In an interesting turn of events, Congress leader Patel outwitted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections held on August 8. Following a dramatic series of events after the polling, Patel, who is a senior Congress leader, was re-elected for his 5th term in the Upper House.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel was just 28 when he scripted history as a youth Congress leader from Gujarat in 1977. He opposed the massive anti-Congress and anti-Indira wave that took over the country post-Emergency and won by a large margin from the Broach Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Here are a few things about the senior Congress leader that you may not know-

1. Apart from the members of the Gandhi family, Ahmed Patel is arguably the most powerful and influential leader that the Congress has ever had, he has always preferred to work from behind the scenes. Up until now, Patel has always remained the quintessential backroom strategist.

2. Patel is known as Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s conscience keeper. He has worked with four generations of the Gandhis. The first time when Patel became an MP for the first time was when Indira Gandhi faced a loss in the election.

3. After his two subsequent Lok Sabha victory from Broach, Patel was appointed as joint secretary of the AICC in 1983 following which he came close to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and was appointed his parliamentary secretary in 1985.

4. During his political career, Patel has fought only three electoral battles, but he has been a part of the Congress’s internecine wars for the last three decades.

5. Patel’s faced his biggest political challenge when Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi took charges in his hand.