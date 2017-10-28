Ahmed Patel controversy: BJP MP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says ‘terrorist link’ blot bigger than that of corruption cases

(Source: ANI)

The senior leaders of BJP have come to the fore to attack senior Congress minister Ahmed Patel on the allegations of his links with the suspected ISIS operative. The latest being Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. He said, “Instead of taking action, Congress is busy in accusing BJP of politicising the issue. This makes Ahmed Patel even more questionable,” as per a tweet by ANI. His statement comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani alleged that the hospital that employed one of the two youths arrested for suspected ISIS links in Gujarat was being “managed” by Patel and that he should explain the circumstances behind employing the youth and why the accused resigned days before he was arrested.

Naqvi further added that this accusation is bigger than any other corruption allegations. He said, “Congress must come clean, else blot on them will be larger than that for corruption.” Earlier, Rupani asked Patel to clarify on these allegations. “Ahmed Patel is the person running the show at the hospital in Bharuch where he (Kasim, a laboratory technician) was employed. Patel was earlier a trustee of the hospital from which he resigned in 2014. However, he continued to run the show at the hospital where President Pranab Mukherjee was invited to inaugurate the premises in 2016,” alleged Rupani. Meanwhile, in Ahmed Patel’s defence, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “Now if somebody joins as a technician and then he is linked to ISIS, how is some trustee of three years ago responsible.”