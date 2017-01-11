Ahmed Patel attacks Narendra Modi, says time to choose ‘Chauraha’ and punish PM

Patel said it’s people’s turn to “choose chauraha (intersection) and punish PM.”

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said time has come to punish him. Citing PM Modi’s 50 days remarks after demonetisation, Patel said it’s people’s turn to “choose chauraha (intersection) and punish PM.” “Modiji ne kaha tha sirf 50 din dijiye, agar uske baad kuch na kr paaun to choraha pasand kariye, saza bhugatne ko tayyar hun(Modi Ji has demanded 50 days and said if he comes out unsuccessful, then choose and intersection, he will be ready to face punishment),” he said. “Ab humein choraha achhcha pasand karna hai (now we need choose a good intersection),” Patel said.

After announcing demonetisation, Modi had appealed to the people to support government’s decision and vowed to face ‘any punishment’ it he fails. “Maine sirf pachas din mange hai… December 30 tak mujhe mauka dijiye… Agar December 30 ke baad, koi meri kami rehjaye, koi meri galti nikal jaye, koi meri galat irada nikal jaye, aap jis chaurahe main mujhe khada karenge, main khada hokarke desh jo saza karega, wo saza bhugatne ke liye taiyyar hoon (I have only asked for 50 days. Give me time till December 30. After that, if any fault is found in my intentions or my actions, I am willing to suffer any punishment given by the country),” Modi had said.

Later in the event, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also trained guns at Modi, and said that PM is spreading fear in the country. “Congress philosophy says ‘daro mat’, and the other philosophy says ‘daro aur darao’,” Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi said that Congress’ hand symbol can be found everywhere, he added that the symbol means daro mat (don’t fear).

“Found Cong’s symbol in shiv ji, Gurunanak, Buddha, Mahavir’s pictures. Asked Karan Singh ji what does it mean?He said ‘daro mat’,” Rahul Gandhi said. “I asked him how is that and what does it mean? He said ‘daro mat, sachhayi ka saamna karo’,” Rahul added.