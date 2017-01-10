Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab elections, Rahul Gandhi missing in action

Gandhi on Tuesday returned back to the country after his holidays, adding that he has called for a meeting with other leaders of the grand old party. (PTI)

Ahead of the assembly elections, set to be held in the five states of the country, this year, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the election scenes had been controversially a hot topic of discussion in and outside the party. And as amid speculations on the Congress vice-president’s return, as the party launched its manifesto for the Punjab elections with the inclusion of former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi’s presence marks crucial for the party.

However, Gandhi on Tuesday returned back to the country after his holidays, adding that he has called for a meeting with other leaders of the grand old party.

Also Watch:

Gandhi left the country on New Year’s eve for London.

“I will be traveling for the next few days. Happy New Year to everyone, wishing you and your loved ones success and happiness in this coming year,” he had tweeted before going on vacation.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had locked horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the implementation of the demonetisation policy which had imposed a ban on old currency notes of higher denominations. Addressing public rallies, the Congress supremo had, in several instances criticized the Prime Minister and the newly implemented policy, blaming the central government for escalating public distress.