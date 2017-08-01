Ahead of Rajya Sabha election, BJP members speculate about room for Amit Shah in Parliament

With BJP Chief Amit Shah all set to become a Rajya Sabha MP, speculations about the room he will be allotted in Parliament complex are doing the rounds. (PTI image)

With BJP Chief Amit Shah all set to become a Rajya Sabha MP, speculations about the room he will be allotted in Parliament complex are doing the rounds. It has been learned that BJP Parliamentary Party has one room assigned under the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and party patriarch LK Advani, Indian Express reported today. Currently, Advani works from that room. Party members were speculating about whether Shah would also share the room, according to IE. Meanwhile, Shah has ruled out the possibility of resigning as party president if elected to the Rajya Sabha.

“There is no question of doing so. I have the responsibility of being the party president. I am happy, and I am working wholeheartedly. You people (media) please do not push,” Shah told reporters in Lucknow.

Shah will contest the August 8 Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat. Shah at present is an MLA from Gujarat, where BJP has a government. Apart from Shah, Union minister Smriti Irani will also contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat, from where she is already an MP and her term ends on August 18.

The terms of nine Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat and West Bengal will end on August 18. Out of the nine retiring members, four are from the Trinamool Congress, two from Congress, two from BJP and one from the CPI-M. The tenure of members from West Bengal — O’Brien (TMC), Debabrata Bandhopadhyay (TMC), Pradip Bhattacharya (Cong), Yechury (CPM), Sukhenduhakhar Roy (TMC) and Dola Sen (TMC) ends on August 18.