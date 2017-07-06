Ahead of Patna rally, Lalu Prasad Yadav says BJP will get me arrested

Later in his speech the former Bihar chief minister spoke about the unity of Opposition and also stated that he is in constant touch with former UP CMs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government may get him arrested ahead of the Opposition rally his party has planned in Patna on August 27, reported Indian Express. Speaking at the 21st foundation day of RJD in Patna, Lalu said, “The BJP wants to finish Lalu as I want to finish the BJP. They (the BJP) want to cause fissures in the Opposition ranks because they know our combined strength can foil their 2019 mission.”

Later in his speech the former Bihar chief minister spoke about the unity of Opposition and also stated that he is in constant touch with former UP CMs Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. “They know the strength of the Opposition. They think if we get united, the BJP’s 2019 mission will be foiled,” Lalu added further.

When asked about who all would be invited to the August 27 rally, Lalu said that the event would be graced by leaders such as Priyanaka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and others. However, the RJD supremo did not confirm Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s presence, but said that Sonia Gandhi would be invited.

While addressing the party workers, the RJD chief reiterated his support for Opposition presidential pick, Meira Kumar. “She is well qualified and the daughter of Jagjivanbabu. She comes from a caste which is a Scheduled Caste all over India. Kovind is not a Dalit, his Koli caste is on the OBC in Gujarat.” The report further stated Lalu saying that he would not have supported the NDA’s choice, Ram Nath Kovind, even if the Congress had supported him. “ The RJD would not have supported an RSS man,” he said.