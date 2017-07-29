Ahead of Nitish Kumar Cabinet taking oath, Tejashwi Yadav posts 4 questions for Bihar CM, dy CM Sushil Modi on Twitter

Tejashwi Yadav targetted Nitish Kumar over the cheque issued by Narendra Modi for flood relief, earlier. (PTI)

Ahead of the new Bihar government Cabinet formation on Saturday, former deputy CM and (Rashtriya Janata Dal) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Taking to Twitter, party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son said that “he hopes that so-called owner of a clean image, Nitish ji will not appoint any person as a minister whose name is involved in any case. Otherwise?” (Asha Karta Hun Ki Tathakathit Swachh Chhavi Ke Dhani Nitish Ji Aaj Apne Mantrimandal Mein Ek Bhi Case Mein Namit Kisi Bhi Vyakti Ko Mantri Nhi Banaenge, Anyatha??). Nitish Kumar had resigned as Bihar’s CM earlier this week and later joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government. However, after the state witnessed a new government in alliance with JD(U) and BJP having Nitish as CM and Sushil Modi as Deputy CM, Tejashwi, on Twitter, asked Sushil Modi that “whether he will fulfill the promises of providing scooty and laptop to schoolgirls and colour television to dalits, as it was mentioned in BJP’s menifasto? Yes or No…” (Sushil Modi Batae, Kya Ve BJP Ke Ghoshana-Patra Mein Chhatro Ko Scooty Va Laptop, dalito Ko Rangeen TV Dene Ke Vaade Ko Pura Karenge? Haan Ya Naa…)

आशा करता हूँ तथाकथित स्वच्छ छवि के धनी नीतीश जी आज अपने मंत्रीमंडल में एक भी केस में नामित किसी भी व्यक्ति को मंत्री नहीं बनायेंगे। अन्यथा?? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 29, 2017

सुशील मोदी बतायें, क्या वे भाजपा के घोषणा-पत्र में छात्रों को स्कूटी व लैपटॉप, दलितों को रंगीन टीवी देने के वादे को पूरा करेंगे? हाँ या ना.. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 29, 2017

Nitish ji must tell, Will you accept that cheque of flood relief fund of 5 Cr. extended by @narendramodi ji which u had returned out of ego? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 29, 2017

My simple question:- How long BJP will let Nitish ji run the govt? BJP hasn’t forgotten in 2013 he kicked them out badly without telling? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 29, 2017

The former Deputy CM did not stop here and further targetted Nitish Kumar over the cheque issued by Narendra Modi for flood relief. In another tweet, he asked the CM: “Nitish ji must tell, Will you accept that cheque of flood relief fund of 5 Cr. extended by @narendramodi ji which u had returned out of ego?” He kept on attacking the CM and asked “How long BJP will let Nitish ji run the govt? BJP hasn’t forgotten in 2013 he kicked them out badly without telling?”

Nitish ji conspired with BJP to malign & finish us. He knows we are a lifetime challenge for him. pic.twitter.com/2cMAsSgwEu — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 29, 2017

Meanwhile, he apparently called his party a lifetime challenge for Nitish. “Nitish ji conspired with BJP to malign & finish us. He knows we are a lifetime challenge for him,” read Tejashwi’s tweet.