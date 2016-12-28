Sasikala Pushpa’s husband, lawyer attacked outside AIADMK headquarters

Four lawyers from Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala’s team had gone to AIADMK headquarter on Wednesday. (ANI)

In shocking scenes ahead of a crucial meeting to pick the successor of ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to lead AIADMK, an ugly fight broke out on the streets with rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa’s husband and lawyer being thrashed by a large gathering of the AIADMK cadres. Four lawyers from suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala’s team had gone to AIADMK headquarter on Wednesday. They were outisde the office when a crowd attacked them.

In conversation with Times Now, Sasikala Pushpa said that she’s suspended and not terminated from the party. The Rajya Sabha MP added that she should be allowed to be a part of tomorrow’s meeting, scheduled for the election of new party chief.

She further alleged that there are a lot of people who think that Sasikala Natrajan and her family killed Amma, there should be a thorough probe in the matter. “Attack on lawyer condemnable, I’m being denied an opportunity” Sasikala said. Demanding Sasikala Natrajan’s resignation, she said: “She must resign from her MP post, she is not elected by people that post is given to her by our h’ble chief minister Amma.”

Meanwhile, reacting on the situation AIADMK leader CR Saraswathi said that Sasikala is creating a law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. “Sasikala Pushpa want to create law and order problem today because we’re having general council meeting tomorrow,” she said.