Ahead of MCD polls 2017, BJP rakes-up AAP’s Rs 12,000 per plate row again; demands Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

“BJP condemns the misuse of government money and demands immediate resignation from the Kejriwal government,” Union minister Piyush Goyal said. (Reuters)

Raking an old issue again, Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation for an alleged misuse of public for a Government event held last year. As per allegations, the Kejriwal led-Delhi government organised an extravagant party to mark its second anniversary in office, which according to BJP costed over Rs 12,000 per plate. The BJP alleged that AAP flouted all norms to organise this party. “BJP condemns the misuse of government money and demands immediate resignation from the Kejriwal government,” Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

“This is a question to those who before the Delhi state elections had said that they will not take official residence, cars or allowances,” Vijender Gupta, leader of opposition in Delhi, said in press conference. “They had promised to open community food outlets for poor,” he added. Gupta, giving further details of the party, said: “Kejriwal organised a function on February 11, 12, 2016 to celebrate AAP’s Delhi govt anniversary in Taj Mahal hotel, where it spent approximately Rs 11 lakh on 80 guests.” Taking a jibe at Delhi CM, He added: “We want to ask Kejriwal, what AAP served to these 80 people people that it costed over Rs 12,000 per plate.”

Replying to the allegations, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that entire row is a conspiracy malign Delhi Government’s image ahead of MCD polls 2017. “The said Rs 13,000 food bill was with me, and I had initially denied to give it a go ahead,” Sisodia said.

It was alleged that Delhi CM was allowed a maximum amount Rs 2500/ plate. As per reports, two parties were organised by the CM on February 11 and 12 at his residence, where AAP MLAs, ministers and party supporters were among the attendees.

13 हज़ार रु. के तथाकथित फूड बिल की फाईल अफसरों ने मंजूरी के लिए एक साल पहले मेरे पास भेजी थी और मैने इसे मंजूरी देने से साफ मना किया था। 1/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 8, 2017

करीब 6 महीने से यह फाइल LG नजीब जंग के आफिस में मंगवाकर रख ली गई थी। शायद इस चुनाव से पहले आप को बदनाम करने की नीयत से लीक करने के लिए। 2/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 8, 2017

एलजी आफिस के बाबू अफसर जानबूझकर, बीजेपी के इशारे पर, दिल्ली सरकार को बदनाम करने के लिए, आधी जानकारी के साथ फाइलें क्यों लीक कर रहे हैं? 3/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 8, 2017

अगर हिम्मत है तो पूरी फाईल मेरे पेमेंट मना करने की नोटिंग के साथ लीक करो। ये भी बताओ कि 10 महीने पहले मैंने फाईल पर क्या लिखा था। 4/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 8, 2017

The national capital is preparing to hold the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections that are going to take place on April 23. Various parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Swaraj India are contesting the elections and will soon start the campaigning in full swing so as to spread their wings before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Further inputs awaited