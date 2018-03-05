Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 launch, ISRO’s next has something big for mobile communication app

This comes even as ISRO is gearing up for crucial Chandrayaan-2 launch, according to Times of India report. According to reports, Gsat-6A has similarities with Gsat-6. (Representative image)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will have a tight schedule this year even as it is set to launch two key satellites this month and in April. Buoyed by the tremendous success of the launch of its 100th satellite, it has been learnt that ISRO will launch GSAT-6A satellite and IRNSS-1I by end of March and in April respectively. While PSLV C-41 will lift off IRNSS-1I, GSAT-6A satellite would be carried by GSLV Mk II.

This comes even as ISRO is gearing up for crucial Chandrayaan-2 launch, according to Times of India report. According to reports, Gsat-6A has similarities with Gsat-6. The weight of Gsat-6A is around 2,100 kg and mobile communication applications will be benefited by this satellite.

The mission life of GSAT-6A is likely to be for 10 years, ISRO said. With the launch of this satellite, technologies such as network management, handheld ground terminals and 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna will be provided with a platform for developing technologies. 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques will be useful to the satellite-based mobile communication applications.

The other satellite is IRNSS-1I which will work as Global Positioning System (GPS) and send accurate locational data after a successful launch. IRNSS-1I Satellite will be launched by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle’s forty-third flight (PSLV-C41) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The IRNSS-1I will be the eighth satellite to join the NavIC navigation satellite constellation.

After launching these two satellites, ISRO will launch the big Chandrayaan-2. Chandrayaan-2 would be Chandrayaan-1’s advanced version. Chandrayaan-1 was launched a dacade back in 2008. It has been learnt that Chandrayaan-2 is a composite model consisting of orbiter, rover and lander. ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan has asserted that preparations for Chandrayaan-2 has been going on.