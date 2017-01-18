Ahead of BMC polls, Shiv Sena eyes non-Marathi votes

Party’s latest branding campaign #Didyouknow? has been made to attract non-Marathi speaking people.

For more than forty years, the Shiv Sena rode on the support of the Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai to win election for the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This may however be about to change. With civic polls, scheduled to be held on February 21, the changing demographics in India’s financial capital has forced the party to woo a larger base, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. As per the report, sources have confirmed the paper that the party’s latest branding campaign #Didyouknow? was made to attract non-Marathi speaking people. The campaign’s main aim is to focus on development work carried out by the municipality under Shiv Sena’s leadership.

Even as the party has already put up the campaign posters and hoardings in the densely populated areas, the paper quoted sources as saying that social media and digital campaigns, and video advertisements, will be rolled out. In the 2012 civic polls, the party had adopted the ‘Karun Dakhavala (We did it)’ tagline for campaigning. When contacted, Thackeray scion Aditya Thackeray told the paper, said, “We have worked for all sections of society. The #Didyouknow? campaign is an attempt to highlight fascinating information about the civic body, which may not be known to all. For instance, did you know that 480 civic schools have been transformed into digital campuses? Similarly, not many know that 725 new gardens (green spaces) have been developed.”

The report added that shift was spearheaded by Aditya but unlike earlier campaigns, the hoardings and posters do not carry his pictures of the late Bal Thackeray or party president Uddhav Thackeray. However, the party symbol (bow and an arrow) has been prominently displayed.