AgustaWestland scam: SP Tyagi granted bail by Delhi court; asked not to leave India

In a major relief for beleaguered former air force chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) SP Tyagi, a Delhi court on Monday granted him bail in VVIP chopper scam case. Announcing the order on bail plea of the three accused in the Agusta Westland chopper scam case, including Tyagi, the Patiala House court has directed Tyagi not to leave the country. According to TV Reports, other accussed are still in custody. Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Tyagi on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of like amount. The court, however, imposed certain conditions on the accused and asked him not to try to influence the witnesses and hamper the probe. 71-year old Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9 by the agency in connection with the case. The case relates to procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based firm during the UPA-2 regime.

The bail applications of other two accused- Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan – are pending before the court which said it will decide both the pleas on January 4.

During the hearing of the bail plea, S P Tyagi’s advocate Maneka Guruswamy had said that her client “could not be deprived of freedom if the investigation is taking time to complete”. She had claimed before the court that in the last four years since the FIR was registered, the CBI has never been able to confront Tyagi with any incriminating evidence till date.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, had opposed the bail pleas of the accused, saying if set free, they might influence witnesses and hamper the “multi-layered probe by various agencies in more than one jurisdictions involving several countries”. “We have evidence where the meetings unofficially took place for the purpose of crime. At this stage, please do not entertain their bail pleas. Let the probe be completed,” he said, seeking dismissal of the bail pleas of all the three accused and adding that the matter has “tarnished country’s name”.

On the court’s query whether the CBI had any material regarding S P Tyagi receiving money, the agency told the court that the former IAF chief had purchased several properties for which the sources of income were not disclosed by him and alleged that he had abused his official position.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel earlier on December 23 requested the court not to disclose evidences to anyone saying that if the evidence gathered will be disclose, there would be implication on future investigation.

Commenting on the bail issued to all the three accused related to the scam, the investigating agency said they are on pre-charge sheet stage and a very crucial time of investigation is going on. Counter attacking the CBI’s plea, SP Tyagi’s counsel said, “CBI isn’t showing or telling evidence against him and if he (SP Tyagi) tries to prove his innocence, they will accuse him of non-cooperation since he’s not incriminating himself.”

Tyagi’s counsel also alleged that CBI in the last four years has never been able to establish any evidence against ex-air chief regarding receipt of any bribe. The Patiala House court had on December 17 remanded the trio to judicial custody till December 30 as their CBI custody ended. Earlier, the CBI had moved the court seeking a 10-day custody to interrogate Tyagi and the other accused in the case. Tyagi has been accused of influencing the deal in favour of AgustaWestland during his tenure as the IAF chief. He has, however, repeatedly denied the allegations.

