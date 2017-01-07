AgustaWestland Scam: Non-bailable warrant issued against Christian Michel, two others

Michel was named as the main accused by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case involving alleged payment of illegal kickbacks in the deal.(Source: IE)

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturay issued a non-bailable warrant against James Christian Michel and two others in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland Chopper scam. Michel was named as the main aSaturdayby CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case involving alleged payment of illegal kickbacks in the deal. On CBI’s request, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the alleged middleman was also issued earlier this year. ED had also attached properties owned by Michel in India earlier this year.

In a huge judgement, Italy’s Milan Court of Appeals this year, ruled that the Michel received kickbacks of Rs 330 crore by AgustaWestland — a subsidiary of the Italian aerospace giant Finmeccanica. However, country’s apex court on Friday allowed an appeal to the order, which may be decided in the next 90 days. In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Michel expressed his contentment over the decision by court. He claimed that the earlier judgement was based on a closed-door trial where the evidence was misused. “I am awaiting the details of the Supreme Court order allowing the appeal,” he said.

Although Italian prosecutors identified Michel as one of the main accused, he could not be fully investigated as he lives in Dubai, and is a British national. His firm, Global Services FZE, was allegedly involved in the transfer of bribe money to accused in India, according to the ED.