AgustaWestland scam: Delhi HC setback for ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi over bail plea

AgustaWestland bribery case: More trouble is in the offing for former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief SP Tyagi as on the plea of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi High Court issued a notice against bail provided to him today – bail for Tyagi was cleared on 26 December. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan were arrested on December 10 in connection with this case. The court sent all the three accused to judicial custody on December 17 till December 30. The former Air Chief, who headed the Indian Air Force between 2004 and 2007 was granted bail on the condition that he will not leave the NCR region or try to contact any witness in the case and deposit Rs 2 lakh personal bond.

As per the reports by The Indian Express, 72-year-old Air Marshal (Retd.) Tyagi has been accused of abusing his official position to help AgustaWestland, a subsidiary of Italy-based Finmeccanica, get the deal to supply helicopters meant for the country’s top politicians.

Justice Vipin Sanghi issued a notice to Tyagi and listed the matter for hearing on January 3 after CBI said the bail pleas of other accused in the case are likely to be heard by the trial court on January 4 and he also said the endeavour of the court would be to dispose of the matter on January 3 after hearing all the parties.

Meanwhile, CBI argued before the high court that each day and said that if Tyagi remained out on bail it would lead to the line of investigation being exposed and hampered and the evidence could also be destroyed. CBI admitted before the high court that though the FIR was registered in 2013, “real core investigation started only a few months back” and hence it did not want Tyagi to be out on bail till the charge sheet is filed.