AgustaWestland chopper scam: Would file a chargesheet within 60-90 days, says CBI in Patiala House Court

The CBI also spoke on the matter of bail of SP Tyagi and said that the bureau was in the pre-charge sheet stage and was at a very crucial time of the investigation. (ANI)

The hearing on the bail plea for former Air Chief S P Tyagi in the Agusta Westland case was underway in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. The Patiala Hose Court asked the Centra; Bureau of Investigation as to how many does it would take for the investigation to get completed. The CBI, in response to which said that they could not specify a timeline but would file a charge sheet within 60-90 days. The CBI also spoke on the matter of bail and said that the bureau was in the pre-charge sheet stage and was at a very crucial time of the investigation. The CBI further said that in Italy, the person who was guilty of corruption in the same case was already convicted and Haschke hadn’t challenged his conviction.

The CBI on December 11 had arrested former Air Chief S P Tyagi in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case. It was reported, that two others namely Gautam Khaitan and Sanjeev Tyagi had also been arrested. The enforcement directorate had summoned the former Air Chief, Tyagi in April in connection with the money-laundering probe. The CBI said that all three arrested on the allegations of who had accepted the illegal gratification for exercising influence through corrupt or illegal means.

Also watch:

According to reports, Tyagi has been accused of reducing the height of the VVIP helicopters so that AgustaWestland could get included in the bids. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a PMLA case in the matter in 2014. It had also named 20 others excluding Tyagi in the money laundering case. According to reports, the ED is probing the case in which 70 million euros, which translates to Rs 463 crores in Indian currency, were paid as kickbacks.